Jean M. Martin
1939 - 2020
Jean M. Martin, 80, of Trafford, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Oct. 6, 1939, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Irwin and Isabel Yocum Hunter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William J. Martin; and a brother, John Hunter. She was a member of St. Barbara Church and enjoyed quilting and reading. Jean is survived by three daughters, Colleen (Greg) Hubble, of High Point, N.C., Christine (Michael) Dixon, of Tampa, Fla., and Jennifer (Jayson) Walter, of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren; a sister, Maryann Kelly; a brother, Joseph Hunter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Jean will be private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
