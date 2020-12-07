1/1
Jean M. Matey
1931 - 2020
Jean M. (Duch) Matey, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. She was born Jean Maria Duch on Nov. 24, 1931, in Rankin, and married her high-school sweetheart, Richard L. Matey. Raising her three children, Richard L. Matey Jr., Robert M. Matey, and Barbara J. Lecuona in North Versailles was her life's work, and she instilled in her children a strong work ethic and desire to reach for the stars. Her grandchildren, Kyle Ross Matey and Brittany Lee Meloy, were her greatest joy. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Matey; her beloved son, Richard L. Matey Jr.; and her brother, David Duch. Jean loved to play and watch tennis and golf, and was an ardent football fan, sporting her black and gold home team colors to the end. Jean was also the fiercest bridge player you could come up against. Jean married her Prince, loved her children and grandchildren and traveled her dreams. She will be missed by all who ever basked in the radiance of her smile. A private family service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's name can be made to LLS, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson St #441E., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. For online condolences, please visit www.kutchfuneralhome.org.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 7, 2020.
