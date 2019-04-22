Jean M. Moore, 90, of Unity Township, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Ligonier Gardens Personal Care and Retirement Center. She was born July 10, 1928, in Trafford, a daughter of the late Charles and Annabelle (Long) Pratt. Prior to retirement, she had been a public relations specialist for West Penn Power. She was a member of Word of Life Church, Greensburg. Jean loved the Lord, and was a special, sweet lady who was loved by everyone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar D. Moore; and her brother, Ralph Pratt. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Word of Life Church, 4497 State Route 136, Greensburg. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

