Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Moore


1928 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean M. Moore Obituary
Jean M. Moore, 90, of Unity Township, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Ligonier Gardens Personal Care and Retirement Center. She was born July 10, 1928, in Trafford, a daughter of the late Charles and Annabelle (Long) Pratt. Prior to retirement, she had been a public relations specialist for West Penn Power. She was a member of Word of Life Church, Greensburg. Jean loved the Lord, and was a special, sweet lady who was loved by everyone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar D. Moore; and her brother, Ralph Pratt. She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Word of Life Church, 4497 State Route 136, Greensburg. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now