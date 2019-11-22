Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Calrion
330 Wood St.
Clarion, PA 16214
(814) 226-7730
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Nobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean M. Nobs


1931 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean M. Nobs Obituary
Jean Marie Nobs, formerly of Murrysville, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in McKinley Memory Center in Brookville, Pa. Born July 16, 1931, in Swissville, she was the daughter of Regina Trento, of Export, and William Berry, of Pittsburgh. She worked for Franklin Regional School Food Service as business manager 20 years, prior to retirement. She was predeceased by her mother, Regina Trento; stepfather, Dominick Trento; sisters, Alberta Kirkwood and Arlene Dean; brother, William Berry; and grandson, Mitchell M. Persin III. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert William Nobs; her son, Nicholas Nobs; daughter, Nancy Chadwick and son-in-law, Roger Wagner, and daughter, Patti Persin and son-in-law, Mitchell Persin Jr.; numerous granddaughters and a grandson; and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to GOBLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREAMATORY in Clarion. There will be a celebration of life for Jean Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at The Lamplighter Restaurant, Delmont, PA 15626. Invitations will be sent.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -