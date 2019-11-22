|
Jean Marie Nobs, formerly of Murrysville, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in McKinley Memory Center in Brookville, Pa. Born July 16, 1931, in Swissville, she was the daughter of Regina Trento, of Export, and William Berry, of Pittsburgh. She worked for Franklin Regional School Food Service as business manager 20 years, prior to retirement. She was predeceased by her mother, Regina Trento; stepfather, Dominick Trento; sisters, Alberta Kirkwood and Arlene Dean; brother, William Berry; and grandson, Mitchell M. Persin III. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert William Nobs; her son, Nicholas Nobs; daughter, Nancy Chadwick and son-in-law, Roger Wagner, and daughter, Patti Persin and son-in-law, Mitchell Persin Jr.; numerous granddaughters and a grandson; and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to GOBLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREAMATORY in Clarion. There will be a celebration of life for Jean Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at The Lamplighter Restaurant, Delmont, PA 15626. Invitations will be sent.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019