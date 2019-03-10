Jean M. (Lagalski) Pernick, 85, of Harrison City, was called home Saturday, March 9, 2019, to be with her Lord and Savior, in Brookdale Senior Living Center, Murrysville. She was born July 16, 1933, in Westmoreland City, a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Bukoski) Lagalski. Jean was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, never without a kind word, a helpful prayer or a loving hug and smile. The love and pride she had for her children and grandchildren were never ending. Her son- and daughters-in-law were blessed to have that second mom that treated and loved them as her own. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and was always willing to help others. Jean was a kind, compassionate and generous soul who could talk to and make friends with anyone she met. Her love for her family may have only been eclipsed by her love for and faith in Jesus. She was a member of St. Barbara's Parish in Harrison City, and former member of North American Martyrs Parish in Monroeville. Jean was an accomplished artist, talented in painting both stills and portraits, and she was thrilled to pass this passion down to her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her twin sister, Joan (Lagalski) McNierney. Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Steve L. Pernick; three children, Stephanie (Jon) Haverstick, of Butler, Steve (Trisha) Pernick, of Murrysville, and Mark (Victoria) Pernick, of Level Green; seven grandchildren, Tess Haverstick, Mark, Sophia and Jason Pernick, Madison Bigley, and Steve and Caroline Pernick; a brother, Joseph (Mary Ann "Dolly") Lagalski; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Barbara Parish in Harrison City.

