Jean Nagode Meenan, 89, of Greensburg, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in The Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh-Greensburg. She was born Jan. 28, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Rudolph Nagode and Charlotte (Luft) Nagode Cochran. After losing her father in her teen years, she was blessed to have a loving stepfather, the late Floyd Cochran. She was a graduate of Millvale High School and was very proud to be class valedictorian. She had a scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh but her father passed away unexpectedly and she had to go to work to help support her family. She was a member of Charter Oak Church, Greensburg, where she was a volunteer and helped in planning the Strawberry Festival. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed crafting and working with stained glass. Along with her husband, she loved traveling and going on cruises. She spent time with family and friends at the family summer home at Conneaut Lake and winters in Sarasota, Fla. Family always came first and her children and grandchildren filled her life with pride and joy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Daniel F. Meenan, Jr.; and her cat, Puddin. She is survived by her sons, Daniel Meenan (Kelly), Gary Meenan (Betty Ann), and Larry Meenan (Maria); six grandchildren, Michael Tamer (Kayla), Jason Meenan (Emily), Justin Meenan (Carolyn), Chelsea Scott (Devin), Kirsten Schrey (Jack) and Brian Meenan (Kelly); and two great-grandchildren, Everett Tamer and Arabella Meenan. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Monday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Services for Jean will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. Jeans family would like to thank all of their mothers caregivers, especially Jackie, Kathy, Cynthia and Nikki; they were always there for Jean and she loved them like family. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
