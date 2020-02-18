Home

Curran Funeral Home
701 Salt Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
(724) 639-3911
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curran Funeral Home
701 Salt Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curran Funeral Home
701 Salt Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Curran Funeral Home
701 Salt Street
Saltsburg, PA 15681
More Obituaries for Jean Brunecke
Jean R. Brunecke


1943 - 2020
Jean R. Brunecke Obituary
Jean R. (Bryan) Brunecke, 76, of Saltsburg, formerly of Conemaugh Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born April 20, 1943, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Jean (Wood) Bryan. Jean enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially her favorite drivers, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Bill Elliott, and liked going to the casino. Jean most loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Brunecke Sr., who passed away in 2003. Jean is survived by her children, Carl E. (Toni) Brunecke Jr., of Conemaugh Township, Tina M. (Gary) Simpson, of Loyalhanna Township, and David L. (Karen) Brunecke, of Conemaugh Township; grandchildren, Kristen (Travis) Barta, of Conemaugh Township, Michelle (Cory) Manarelli, of Homer City, Adam Brunecke, of Conemaugh Township, David (Kelsey) Brunecke, of Saltsburg, and Jacob Brunecke, of Conemaugh Township; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Levi and Casey Benjamin; sisters, Patricia Swetof, of Oklahoma Borough, Silvia (Kenneth) Voegler, of New York, Linda (Edward) Roberts, of Tarentum, and Barbara Bryan, of Apollo; brother, James Bryan, of Natrona Heights; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the funeral home. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
