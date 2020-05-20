Jean R. Firestone
Jean R. Firestone, 80, of Pleasant Unity, died Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born Nov. 26, 1939, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Elmer J. and Martha B. (Moore) Ruoff. Prior to retirement, Jean worked at Hampton Inn, Greensburg, and she also liked to read. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip M. Firestone; two brothers, Donald C. and wife, Sally and Thomas A. Ruoff and wife, Etheletta "Rusty"; and a sister, Betty J. Ulishney. She is survived by three sons, Jay P. and wife, Kimberly, Gary A. and wife, Tatia and Eric R. Firestone and wife, Dawn; five grandchildren, Kacey Rebtoy and husband, Zachary, Kurt Firestone and wife, Lindsay, and Chelsey, Chad and Brittany Firestone; a great-granddaughter, Malia; a sister, June Gondosh; a brother-in-law, John F. Ulishney; and several nieces and nephews. At Jean's request, there will be no visitation or service. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.
