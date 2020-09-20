Jean R. Mertz Kunkle, 88, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor in Greensburg. She was born March 24, 1932, in Youngwood, daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth Brown Mertz. Jean was a member of Word of Life Church in Greensburg for more than 30 years. Jean loved to knit, crochet, cook and tend to her indoor flowers. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, 500 Rummy and putting puzzles together. She was a very unselfish, loving, family-oriented woman. She loved her grand and great-grandchildren and would play board games with them every time she saw them. In her younger years, Jean taught Sunday school and loved to listen and sing to gospel music. She was preceded in death by both parents; her loving husband of 70 years, whom she met roller skating, Charles "Butch" E. Kunkle; four brothers, Richard, Robert, William and Gerald Mertz; and two sons, David and Daryl Kunkle. She is survived by three sons, Charles Kunkle, of Shamokin, Pa., Timothy Kunkle and wife, Kathy, of Greensburg, and Philip Kunkle, of Greensburg; two daughters, Linda Hildenbrand and husband, Gary, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Lori Shoemaker, of Darragh, Pa.; one brother, Thomas Mertz, of California; one sister, Donna Mertz-Oftedahl, of Huntsville, Ala.; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. A public graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Middletown United Methodist Church Cemetery in Middletown, Pa., with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. In compliance with the CDC covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted at one time into the funeral home. Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the funeral home and social distancing is required. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
