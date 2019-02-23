|
Jean R. Rotello, 81, of Greensburg, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born May 24, 1937, in Pittsburgh to the late Herbert and Margaret Davis Gilbert. Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judene and Leroy Christner Jr.; grandchildren, Abby, Jordan, and Braden Christner; and siblings, Douglas Gilbert and Marie Bane. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gilbert.
There will be no public services. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 23, 2019