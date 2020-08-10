1/
Jean R. Tempio
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean R. Tempio, 89, of Derry, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. Born Aug. 23, 1930, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late James and Rose (Cresson) Tempio. Jean was a member of St. Joseph Church, Derry, and had worked as a secretary for Dr. Harry Hauser from 1969 to 1979. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph L. Tempio. Jean is survived by a sister-in-law, Anna Tempio, of Latrobe; a nephew, Joseph P. Tempio and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe; a niece, Jill A. Tempio and her fiance, Otis Case, of Latrobe; and a cousin, Barbara Cresson, of Effingham, Ill. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore "Sam" Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved