Jean R. Tempio, 89, of Derry, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township. Born Aug. 23, 1930, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late James and Rose (Cresson) Tempio. Jean was a member of St. Joseph Church, Derry, and had worked as a secretary for Dr. Harry Hauser from 1969 to 1979. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph L. Tempio. Jean is survived by a sister-in-law, Anna Tempio, of Latrobe; a nephew, Joseph P. Tempio and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe; a niece, Jill A. Tempio and her fiance, Otis Case, of Latrobe; and a cousin, Barbara Cresson, of Effingham, Ill. There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore "Sam" Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
