|
|
Jean Rae Todaro, 75, of Greensburg, affectionately known by many as "Nanny T," died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 19, 1944, in Columbia, S.C., a daughter of the late Raymond and Merle (Jumper) Hoover. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by First National Bank of Pennsylvania. She was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Jean enjoyed bowling, cruises and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She lived for her family, grandchildren and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Vladimer "Lucky" Muskin; and her sister, Sandra "Cookie" Laskoski. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Anthony J. "Tony" Todaro; her son, Anthony J. Todaro, of Penn Township; two daughters, Milena Muskin and Tiana Vucina and husband, Greg, all of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Jordan Todaro, Hannah Vucina, Antonio Todaro and Gavin Vucina; one great-grandson, Christian; one anticipated great-grandson; her sister, Debra Shuster and husband, Michael, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or to a . The Todaro family would like to acknowledge Dr. Waas and the staff at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at the Arnold Palmer Pavilion at Excela Health, Norwin and Mt. View, Dr. Kad and the complete staff at Westmoreland Hospital, third floor, the staff at Excela Health Home Care Center, Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant, and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service for their exceptional and compassionate care of Jean. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019