Jean Sonnie
1931 - 2020
Jean Sonnie, 89, of Fawn Township, Tarentum, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at home, after a six month illness. She was born May 8, 1931, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Hayden Prosser and Molly Waltenbaugh. She was a homemaker and lived in this area for 50 years. She was the widow of Arthur "Bud" Sonnie, who died Jan. 11, 2000. Survivors include her next of kin, Kathryn E. (George) Skornickel, of Fawn Township, Kiara E. (Adam) Jones, of Fawn Township, Paige Jones, of Fawn Township, Tom Hultgren, of Miami, Fla., and Dennis Adamik, of Harrison Township. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers and seven sisters. Arrangements are under the direction of KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. It was her request that all services be private. Condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
7242248778
