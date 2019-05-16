Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Circleville United Methodist Church
Jeanetta M. Zerbe Obituary
Jeanetta M. Zerbe, 38, formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland. She was born Sept. 7, 1980, in West Chester, Pa., a daughter of Nancy Lynn Zerbe and the late Joseph P. Zerbe Jr. Jeanetta was a 1999 graduate of Norwin Senior High School and employed by Jaffrey's Restaurant. She was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her son, Tyrone, and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jada Zerbe. She is survived by her son, Tyrone Zerbe; and brothers, Joseph, Jason and Benjamin Zerbe.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 167 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Circleville United Methodist Church. Please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circleville United Methodist Church, Animal Friends, or to the family for funeral expenses. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2019
