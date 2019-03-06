Home

Strifflers of White Oak Cremation and Mortuary Services, Inc.
1100 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 678-6177
Jeanette L. Nola


1933 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette L. Nola Obituary
Jeanette L. Nola, 85, of North Huntingdon, died peacefully at home Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born March 14, 1933, in Columbia, S.C., the daughter of the late Theron and Inez Sharpe. She was a member of St. Patrick Church, McKeesport, where she was an usher and an adult volunteer in the youth group. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, William T. Nola Sr.; children, Thomas (Eileen) Nola, of Lincoln Place, Christopher (Lorraine) Nola, of Glassport, Catherine L. Nola, of North Huntingdon, and Neal (Lisa) Nola, of Monroeville; sister, Geraldine (Gary) Roberts, of Asheville, Ga.; brother, Leland Sharpe, also of Asheville, Ga.; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Nola.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177) A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Patrick Church, 310 32nd St., McKeesport, PA 15132. Burial will follow at Round Hill Cemetery.
To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 6, 2019
