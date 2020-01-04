|
|
Jeanine Patton Lynch died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Voorhees, N.J. She was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Jeannette, to the late Orion W. Patton and E. Marie (Gardner) Patton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Woody" Lynch (2014); and her brother, the Rev. Dr. M. Dean Patton (2013). She is survived by her son, Eric and his wife, Rebecca, of Voorhees, their children, Briana and Ryan; her daughter, Susan Lynch and her partner, Richard Dill, of Cambridge, Mass.; her brother, O.W. "Bud" Patton of Sarasota, Fla.; her sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Neithamer, of Erie, and Audrey Patton, of South Yarmouth, Mass.; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Donald Kauffman, of Greensburg; eight nephews and nieces; and many friends. Donations in her memory can be made to the Samaritan Center at Voorhees (https://samaritannj.org/giving/).
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 4, 2020