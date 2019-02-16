Jeanne Joseph Anton, a longtime Pittsburgh resident who grew up on Highland Avenue in Greensburg, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was 94. Jeanne lived at Weatherwood Manor in Greensburg for the past three years. She was born Nov. 6, 1924, in Greensburg. Her parents, James and Najeebie Joseph, emigrated from Syria. Jeanne, one of their 11 children, graduated from Greensburg High School in 1942. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 24 years, Dr. Carmen T. Anton, of Pittsburgh; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Anton; and nine of her siblings. She is survived by her son, Frank Anton (Georgine), of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Zana A. Varner (William), of West Yarmouth, Mass.; and brother, Ronald Joseph, of Greenburg. She is also survived by granddaughters, Cari Jeanne, Sara Lee and Molly Ann Varner, and Emily Grace and Margaret Teresa Anton; great-granddaughter, Magnolia Zana Zebrowski; great-grandson, Clarksdale William Zebrowski; and 19 nieces and nephews. Jeanne was known for her outgoing and pleasing personality, fashionable attire featuring matching accessories, and thoughtful notes on each of the many cards she sent on all occasions. She worked after high school at Joseph's Children's Shop in Greensburg, and later as a volunteer at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was active for many years at St. Michael's Orthodox Christian Church in Greensburg.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, in St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 1182 Ashland Ave., Greensburg, concluding with memorial prayers. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in the church, with Archpriest John Nosal officiating. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.

