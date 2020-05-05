Jeanne Chesla, 77, of Greensburg, passed away May 4, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian. Born March 6, 1943, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late Matthew Reitler and Betty (Haire) Reitler Page. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Ed Chesla; adoring son, Ryan Chesla and wife Melissa, of Greensburg; and precious granddaughters Alexis Chesla and Emily Chesla, both at home. Jeanne was an avid animal lover and especially adored cats. She had a fondness of angels and gave many people guardian angel pins. Jeanne could be found doing many activities and keeping in touch with her friends. She also supported numerous veteran and animal charities. Family was the most important to Jeanne, and her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She was very close to her mother and spent as much time with her as possible before she passed away. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to your local animal shelter. Due to public health concerns, all visitations and service are private. Interment will be in Fairfield Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, New Florence. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 5, 2020.