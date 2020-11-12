1/
Jeanne E. (Hokanson) Hadley, 92, of Latrobe, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. In 1948, Jeanne wedded Jack, the love of her life, with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage before his passing. Together they raised six children, migrating from Bradford through the North Hills of Pittsburgh, settling in Latrobe, where they lived for more than 40 years. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent, followed by entombment. The memorial service will be online at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. To join the Zoom meeting, please go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5122572326pwd=UXgyaDZFbWM0QzRXYWRIT01DYS81Zz09. Meeting ID: 512 257 2326 Passcode: 317853. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the service are required to wear face masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650. Jeanne's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
