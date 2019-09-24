Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Jeanne F. Rowe


1934 - 05
Jeanne F. Rowe Obituary
Jeanne F. Rowe, 85, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nature Park Commons, Greensburg. She was born May 19, 1934, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late John and Melinda E. "Bess" McKlveen Forbes. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Greensburg, the Eastern Star and the Bell Telephone Pioneers. Prior to retirement, Jeanne worked in the accounting department for Bell Atlantic, which later became Verizon. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard A. Rowe Jr.; her sister, Carolyn Wolinsky; and three brothers, John, Wilbur and Russell Forbes. She is survived by her children, Leonard H. Rowe (Sheila), Carolyn J. Rowe and Duane G. Rowe; two brothers-in-law, Oscar T. Rowe and Gerald Rowe (Mary Jane); and several nieces and nephews. Jeanne's family wishes to thank the nurses and aides of Excela Hospice and the staff at Nature Park Commons for their excellent care and compassion for Jeanne.
According to Jeanne's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.
Please visit www.kepplegraft.com for online condolences.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
