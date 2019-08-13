|
Jeanne G. Avenengo, 87, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Jeanne was born Dec. 19, 1931, in New Jersey City, N.J., a daughter of the late Theodore and Florence (Sonner) Sommer. She was married to Roger R. Avenengo, who passed away June 15, 1999. Jeanne was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a licensed beautician and owner of Miss Jeanne's Sweets, where she shared her love of baking with her family. Jeanne was a graduate of Westmoreland County Community College with an associate's degree in culinary arts, and was an active member of the Bullskin Seniors. Jeanne will be sadly missed by her loving family; her children, Judith Brunner and her husband, Tom, of Scottdale, Deborah Ferrell and her husband, Ralph, of Greensburg, and Valerie J. Thomas and her husband, Mickey, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her seven grandchildren, Tarra John and her husband, Scott, of Duncansville, Courtney Brunner, of Everson, Julie Rowles and her husband, Bruce, of Ohio, Brian Ferrell and his wife, Sarah, of Jeannette, Ralph R. Ferrell III and his wife, Elizabeth, of Irwin, Emily J. Bond and her husband, Tristan, of Ona, W.Va., and Kyle L. Thomas and his wife, Patti, of Scottdale; her 13 great-grandchildren, Justin and Ethan John, Gabrielle and Gia Dorreman, Alex, Abigail and Molly Rowles, Elliott Ferrell, Sawyer, Noelle and Sullivan Bond and Langdon P. and Amelia G. Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kristina Robin Avenengo; and her sister, Eileen Lambert.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery next to her late husband.
Memorials may be made to: Center for Organ Recovery and Education at www.Core.org. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 13, 2019