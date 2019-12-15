|
|
Jeanne K. Rosensteel, 67, of Youngwood, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 15, 1951, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late William A. and Norma J. (Wagner) Lowe. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Youngwood, a member of the choir, the United Methodist Women and was a Sunday school teacher, all of the church. She volunteered for more than 20 years at Westmoreland Manor. Jeanne is survived by her loving husband, David Rosenteel, of Youngwood.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME. Additional visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the funeral home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church, 100 Lincoln St., Youngwood, with Pastor Bob Moffat officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019