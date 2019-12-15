Home

POWERED BY

Services
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Rosensteel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne K. Rosensteel


1951 - 12
Send Flowers
Jeanne K. Rosensteel Obituary
Jeanne K. Rosensteel, 67, of Youngwood, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 15, 1951, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late William A. and Norma J. (Wagner) Lowe. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Youngwood, a member of the choir, the United Methodist Women and was a Sunday school teacher, all of the church. She volunteered for more than 20 years at Westmoreland Manor. Jeanne is survived by her loving husband, David Rosenteel, of Youngwood.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME. Additional visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the funeral home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church, 100 Lincoln St., Youngwood, with Pastor Bob Moffat officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -