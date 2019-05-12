|
|
Jeanne Louise DeCesare, 87, of Murrysville, formerly of Forest Hills, passed peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Concordia of Monroeville. Jeanne was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Braddock, to the late Anthony and Ellen (McClain) Pulsinelli. Jeanne was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Jeanne is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Francis A. DeCesare; son, James F. (Amy L.) DeCesare, of Delmont; two grandsons, Matthew and Mark DeCesare; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Lou Garrett.
As per her wishes, there is no viewing or service at this time. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held later for family and friends. Private arrangements were entrusted to BASH-NIED FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381.
Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 12, 2019