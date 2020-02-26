|
Ruth Jeanne Mullin Cook was born Sept. 20, 1922, at home in West Newton. Her parents were Ruth Josephine Fox Mullin, a homemaker, and Charles Evans Mullin, a high school teacher and principal. Jeanne graduated in 1940 from West Newton High School and in 1944 (on D-Day) from Seton Hill College. She taught school briefly before marrying David William Cook in June of 1946, a union that lasted almost 60 years. They began a family that grew to include three children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren (and one on-the way). Jeanne and Dave joined the First Presbyterian Church in Greensburg in 1949 and Jeanne was always involved in church activities from Sunday school teacher to deacon and elder and membership on various committees. Her community involvement included: member of Greensburg Library Board, charter member of Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary Unit 14, past president of Lawyers Wives of Westmoreland County and member of College Club, Friday Club and Chapter AJ PEO sisterhood. She enjoyed golf at Greensburg Country Club and later at Pike Run Country Club. Jeanne liked to "keep busy". Her favorite activities included traveling, reading, gardening, walking, attending the ballet and symphony along with many years of knitting, needlepoint and "cruel" embroidery. Jeanne was known for her meticulous planning and immaculate fashion sense. Her best times were "anytime" with her family. Jeanne passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and grandson, Jimmy Cook. Jeanne is survived by her son, David Jr. (Peggy) and family: Maggie McKendry (Pat) and daughter, Hallie; David III (Ashley) and son and daughter, Connor and Elizabeth; Mary Kitlowski (Bradley) and son Bradley Jr.; her daughter, Melissa Rodgers (P.D) and family, Phillip III (Rosa) and daughters, Maya and Amelia; Art (Alexanna) and daughter Natalie; and Tom; her daughter, Catherine and her daughters, Emily Osborne (Tom) and Anne Osborne along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeanne made friends easily and during her last years at Redstone Highlands in Greensburg she made many new ones. Her family wishes to especially thank the wonderful staff at Redstone for their extraordinary help and support over Jeanne's last few years. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Greensburg. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME of Greensburg is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library or First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.