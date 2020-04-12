Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Jeanne M. Gannon


1926 - 2020
Jeanne M. Gannon Obituary
Jeanne M. (Nordland) Gannon, 93, of Greensburg, formerly of New York, died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center. She was born Nov. 23, 1926, in New York City, a daughter of the late Alfred and Mildred Lowery Nordland. Jeanne was a former waitress for Amato's Restaurant in Amityville, N.Y., and was a longtime resident of Gilbert Straub Plaza and active with Senior Life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Gannon; two sons, William and George Gannon; three brothers, Anthony and William Nordland, and infant brother; and a sister, Marian Nordland. She is survived by her three sons, Robert Gannon, of Phoenix, Ariz., John Gannon (Christine), of Greensburg, and Michael Gannon (Maria), of Richmond, Va.; many grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Alfred Nordland (Marian), of New Milford, Conn., and Daniel Nordland (Dorothy), of Bradenton, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Jeanne's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Senior Life, Greensburg Care Center and Grane Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. To share your memories and photos, or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
