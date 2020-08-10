Jeanne Marie (Zajdel) Mastrorocco passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, residence with family by her side. She was born Sept. 17, 1929, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Carbone Moffe) Zajdel, and lived in the city her entire life. After graduating from Greensburg High School in 1947, Jeanne was employed by Bell Telephone and later worked for many years at Royer's Department Store. She was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish and particularly loved assisting with the nursery. She also served as president of the Mothers' Club at Greensburg Central Catholic High School, volunteered for many years at St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop on Main Street, and was a longtime poll worker during elections. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 67 years, Donald A Mastrorocco Sr.; her brother, Pat Moffe; and her sister, Grace (Moffe) Cindric. She is survived by her son, Donald A Mastrorocco Jr. (Barbara), of Harrisburg; her daughter, Diane Urban (Pat) of Greensboro, N.C.; five grandchildren Patrick Urban (Adelaide), Molly Mastrorocco DeAngelo (Kevin), Rachel Urban, Melissa Urban Coward (Matt), and Sarah Mastrorocco (Russell Sprunger); 10 great-grandchildren, Nick and Max DeAngelo, Caden, Ryan, Hannah and Eleanor Coward, Michael and Bobby Urban, and Emilia and Reid Sprunger; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to thank the many friends and relatives, especially the family of her nephew, Domenic Moffe, who enriched Jeanne's life since her husband's passing, and to the residents and staff at Redstone Highlands and Redstone Hospice in Greensburg for welcoming her into their nurturing community. To help protect family and friends from covid-19, there will be no viewing. Relatives and friends are invited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, to the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral to attend a funeral Mass for Jeanne. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the funeral are required to wear face masks. Private interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. Jeanne's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or to offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of her great-grandson, Ryan Coward, to Charge Syndrome Foundation, 318 Half Day Road #305, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 or donate online at www.classy.org/fundraiser/2830839
