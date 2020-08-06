1/1
Jeanne M. Yohe
1939 - 2020
Jeanne Marie (Seminora) Yohe, 81, of Verona, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Canterbury Hospice. She was born July 22, 1939, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Nicholas and Mary (Marianna) Seminora. She graduated from Westinghouse High School in 1957. Jeanne was devoted to her husband of 61 years, John Yohe Sr., of Verona. She was an accomplished cook, specializing in delicious Italian food. She loved nothing better than cooking up a huge meal and sharing it with family and friends along with a glass of red wine or two. Jeanne was a dedicated and loving mother to her three children, Joe (Sharon) Yohe, of Houston, Texas, John Jr. (Regina), of Abington, Pa., and Gina Yohe (Frank Gallicchio), of Turtle Creek. One of the true joys of her life was being grandmother to Angie (Brad) Weyant, of Austin, Texas, Chris (Christa) Yohe, of Houston Texas, and Hannah and Grace Yohe, of Abbington. She will be deeply missed by cousins, Tom (Patsy) Zullo, who was like a brother to her, Marianne Fiore, Fran and Joe Verri. In addition to her parents, Jeanne was predeceased by her halfsister, Vicki Seminora, Elizabeth (Betty) and Emmy Zullo, of Pittsburgh, who were like grandparents to her children, and several aunts, uncles and cousins who meant a great deal to her. Plans to receive family and friends for a celebration of Jeanne's life are on hold, pending the loosening of COVID19 restrictions. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. Those who wish to honor Jeanne's memory in the interim are encouraged to make donations in her name to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
