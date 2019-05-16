Home

William O Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Jeannie G. Watkins

Jeannie G. Watkins Obituary
Jeannie G. (Buck) Watkins, 75, of Murrysville, formerly of Pitcairn, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John C. and Virginia (Henry) Buck; beloved wife of Jeffery Watkins; dear mother of Colleen Virginia (Gary Charles) Kresic; sister of the late William "Bill" Buck; grandmother of Colin J.R. (Alexis Fry) Lohr, Courtney (Christian) Kolesha and Emilie (Zebulan) Eichelberger; and great-granddaughter, Leah Eichelberger.
Services and burial were private. Arrangements entrusted to WM.O.PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, Pitcairn.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2019
