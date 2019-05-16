|
|
Jeannie G. (Buck) Watkins, 75, of Murrysville, formerly of Pitcairn, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John C. and Virginia (Henry) Buck; beloved wife of Jeffery Watkins; dear mother of Colleen Virginia (Gary Charles) Kresic; sister of the late William "Bill" Buck; grandmother of Colin J.R. (Alexis Fry) Lohr, Courtney (Christian) Kolesha and Emilie (Zebulan) Eichelberger; and great-granddaughter, Leah Eichelberger.
Services and burial were private. Arrangements entrusted to WM.O.PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, Pitcairn.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2019