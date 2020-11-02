In loving memory of Jeannine Ann Krautz, born Feb. 1, 1982, and died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She was a loving mother, daughter and sister. Jeannine is survived by five children, Jenna, Jonah Jr., Deondre, Deondtry, and Sanna; a twin sister, Erica; sister, Brandi; and brothers, Donny and Brandon. She is also survived by her mother, Michelle Krautz; father, Donald Blasioli; and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. The family wishes, in lieu of flowers, that memorials be sent to the funeral home, 2245 Mt. Pleasant Rd., P.O. Box 158, Norvelt, PA 15674.



