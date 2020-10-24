1/1
Jeannine L. Baird, 90, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late George and Mary (Yeskey) Jamison. Jeannine was a homemaker and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of South Greensburg United Methodist Church, where she sang in the church choir, was a member of the Adult Fellowship and Women's Society and served as a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Jeannine loved cooking, especially preparing Sunday meals for her family. She took pride in the love her family shared with each other. She is survived by her loving family, son, David Baird (Vicki); daughter, Jody Johnston and her husband, David; Kathy Baird and companion, Marc; eight grandchildren, Jamie Hyska (Jay), Jeremy Baird (Angie), Nathan Baird (Sue), Kelsey Baird (Mike), Halee Johnston, Ashley Roth (Jamison), Corey Johnston (Abby) and Jesse Baird (Anissa); 12 great-grandchildren, Avery, Talia, Chase, Noah, Nolan, Braxton, Hunter B., Easton, Hunter J., Carter, Lincoln and Brianne; her sisters, Sally Brownfield and Sandra Gendek and her husband, Ted; sister-in-law, Peg Jamison; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Baird; her son, Brian Baird; brother, Thomas W. Jamison; and brother-in-law, the Rev. Ralph Brownfield. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be held from 10 until 10:30 a.m. Monday, the hour of services in South Greensburg United Methodist Church, 411 Sheridan Ave., Greensburg, with the Rev. Robert Moffat officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillview Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to S. Greensburg U.M. Church. Please visit www.kepplegraft.com to share an online condolence.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
South Greensburg United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
10:30 AM
South Greensburg United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248371201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
