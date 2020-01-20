Home

Jeffery A. Darragh


1952 - 06
Jeffery A. Darragh Obituary
Jeffery Alan Darragh, 67, of White Oak, formerly of Penn Borough, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He was born June 24, 1952, in Greensburg, and was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Linsenbigler Darragh. He was retired from USS Clairton Works. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing and was a member of the Penn Rod Gun Club, a lifetime member of the Penn Borough Fire Department and a former mayor of Penn Borough. He loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Carol Thompson Darragh; son, Ian Darragh, of Greensburg; stepchildren, Justin and Joshua Cook, both of North Huntingdon, and Heather Brown, of Shelby, N.C.; grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Jack, Thomas, Elijah and Gabriel; brothers, Donald Darragh, of Jeannette, Ronald (Kathy) Darragh, of Hempfield, and William (Mary) Darragh, of Penn Borough; sister, Becky Meyers, of Jeannette; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held yesterday at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177).
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 20, 2020
