Jeffery A. Shaffer, 64, of Latrobe, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at home. Born Nov. 27, 1955, in Connellsville, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Daisy (Walker) Shaffer and the husband of Deborah (Chovanec) Shaffer. Jeff worked for Hanson Aggregates for more than 30 years. He enjoyed golf, listening to sporting events with his wife Deborah, and was an avid hunter. In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include his daughters, Rhiannon, Missy (Brad) and Melissa (Junior); grandchildren, Cage, Steven, Bradley and Mia; brothers, Kevin (Cindy), Kenny (Lisa), John (Kim) and Jody (Val); also many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Sharon; and grandson, Robbie.
Arrangements were entrusted to WILLIG FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. Inurnment will take place in Snowball Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 20, 2019