Jeffery Todd Poole, 47, of Ruffs Dale, died peacefully in his sleep Monday, April 8, 2019, at home. Born in Greensburg on Sept. 22, 1971, to Annette (Spino) Poole and the late Larry Poole, Jeff was married to Rebecca (Drumm) Poole and stepfather to Kira Crea. Jeff attended Holy Cross Catholic School in Youngwood, St. Paul's Catholic School in Hempfield and graduated in 1990 from Greensburg Central Catholic High School in Hempfield. A machinist by trade, Jeff was a longtime employee of DME Co. in Youngwood and most recently enjoyed working at Stellar Precision Components Ltd. in Jeannette. Jeff was a member of Holy Cross Church and a former active member of the Hunker Volunteer Fire Department, having been named fireman of the year in 1990. He enjoyed socializing with family and friends, working and relaxing on his farm, watching Pittsburgh sports teams and listening and talking back to sports radio station 93.7 The Fan. He was an avid collector of antiques and enjoyed meeting other collectors and searching for treasures at estate sales, auctions and shows. He enjoyed striking up a conversation with others and enjoyed listening to their tales of great finds and learning from their experiences. Jeff was a member of the Hempfield Hunt Club and previously played on several social pool leagues. He enjoyed a shot and a beer and shooting the breeze with people from all walks of life. In addition to his mother, wife and stepdaughter, Jeff will be dearly missed by his brother, John Poole, of Hunker, and his wife Kristina and son Larry; his closest friends, James and Lisa Loughner, of Youngwood; a large extended family; and several beloved pets.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, PA 15697. A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Tarrs.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Hunker Volunteer Fire Department, 468 Walnut Ave., Hunker, PA 15639; or the Pet Adoption League, 150 Spring St., Yukon, PA 15698. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary