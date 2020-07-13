1/1
Jeffrey A. Crownover
1981 - 2020-07-10
Jeffery Allen Crownover, 38, of Vandergrift, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, from an overdose. He was born Oct. 2, 1981, the son of Claudia E. Castle and the late Harry J. Crownover. The disease of addiction is ruthless. It is up to us to open our minds and hearts to those who are still sick and suffering. He is survived by his mother, children, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew, and friends. Jeffery was preceded in death by his father and his maternal and paternal grandparents. The arrangements have been entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA, 724-567-7006. Due to covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 13, 2020.
