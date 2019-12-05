|
Jeffrey A. Kerna, 65, of Berlin, Md., formerly of Penn Township, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. He was born Sept. 10, 1954, in Pittsburgh. Jeff's parents described him as a sweet yet mischievous little boy, once sent home from school because he had kicked a dead skunk at the bus stop and was stinking up the entire classroom. His siblings remember that he didn't back down from anyone, and would confront bullies to defend them. Later, Jeff studied history at St. Vincent College and went on to have a successful career in loss prevention and eventually started his own business as a private investigator. At the age of 43, he was diagnosed with throat cancer and underwent a total laryngectomy. Despite the odds, he taught himself to speak again without a voice box--something that continued to amaze doctors throughout the rest of his life. Jeff was diagnosed with cancer a second time in 2016; this time esophageal cancer would force him to undergo chemotherapy and radiation. Again, he fully recovered and continued to live an exciting life--he was a fighter and full of light. He could make a joke in every situation, made others laugh daily, and always remained positive. Jeff was a vivid and comical storyteller, made friends everywhere he went, and was loved by all. He was an excellent golfer, often scoring in the upper 80s. He was a big fan of the 19th hole, where he could be found with a beer or a glass of whiskey in his hand. He was a great singer, dancer, guitar player and a card shark. Nobody stood a chance against him on the ping pong or pool tables. He was a role model to his children, best friend to his siblings, caretaker of his parents, and an eternal companion to his significant other, Hope. He told anyone and everyone that his daughter had a doctorate degree because he was beyond proud of her and he was the one that encouraged her to go for it. Jeff could often be found at the casino, beach, or pool side enjoying life to the fullest. He loved to teach his grandkids to catch crabs in the ocean, play pool, search for seashells and scratch off lottery tickets. If he would have had the chance to know them as adults, he surely would have taught them to play craps at the casino one day. While he left this world too soon, he spent his final days as he wanted, not in suffering, but doing things he loved. Jeff is survived by his parents, Paul and Juliann (Nugent) Kerna, of Penn Township; daughter, Krista Jamerson (husband Mike); son, Derrick Hellett; grandchildren, Kahne, Kash, Tucker and Shia; significant other, Hope Taylor; brothers and sisters, David Kerna (wife Dawn), Ronald Kerna (wife Tillie), Bruce Kerna (wife Sandy), Cheryl Amallah (husband Omar) and Carol Martini (husband James); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. A funeral parastas service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the same location. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane, Pa., will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to by visiting . www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 5, 2019