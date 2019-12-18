Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Lender
Jeffrey A. Lender


1964 - 06
Jeffrey A. Lender Obituary
Jeffrey A. Lender, 55, of New Stanton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at UPMC Pittsburgh Montefiore Hospital. He was born June 1, 1964, in Jeannette, son of the late Gary Clyde and Jeanne Davis Lender. At a young age, Jeffrey attended All State Truck Driving, where he received his CDL. Jeffrey was an over the road truck driver for many years and then went on to work closer to home. He loved to hunt and fish outdoors and often went to his camp. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Jill Lender, of New Stanton; one son, Jason Jeffrey Lender and significant other, Rochelle McIntouch, of Lowber; two daughters, Kelsey Renae Lender and significant other, Jon Hawes, of Irwin, and Gracelynn Marie Lender, of New Stanton; one brother and best friend, Gary C. Lender Jr. and wife, LuAnn C., of Manor; two sisters, Lisa Ann Perkins and husband, Robert, of New Stanton, and Linda K. Bobbs and husband, Richard, of Jeannette; six grandchildren, Hunter J. Hawes, Mariellen J. Lender, Abriana Flynn, Dominic J. Hawes, Carson J. Hawes and Owen L. Kramer and his future granddaughter of Kelsey and John; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Robert Green officiating. A graveside interment will follow at Brush Creek Cemetery in Irwin.
The family would like to thank nurse Sean, from Excela Home Care for all the love and compassion provided to Jeffrey. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 18, 2019
