Jeffrey Alan Schuler, 61, of Latrobe, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. He was born Oct. 4, 1957, in Latrobe, a son of the late of Roy C. Schuler Sr. and Mary Jo Platt Schuler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy C. "Junie" Schuler Jr. and Charles T. Schuler. Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Wanda Stairs Schuler; and a brother, Raymond L. Schuler, of Latrobe.
There will be no public services. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.
