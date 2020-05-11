Jeffrey B. Smith
Jeffrey B. Smith, 64, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was a son of the late James and Esther (Johnson) Smith. He is survived by his siblings, James Smith, of Apollo, Jill (Bill) Fleske, of Titusville, Pa., and Jennifer (Jeff) Cowan, of Brackenridge; and was uncle of William Fleske, Timothy Fleske, Philip Cowan and Matthew Cowan. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jay B. Smith. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 724-335-3500. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
