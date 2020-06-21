Jeffrey J. Forsha, 56, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Oct. 9, 1963, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Charles H. and Marjorie (Launtz) Forsha. Jeff was Methodist by faith. He was employed at Quikrete Cement and Concrete products since March 23, 1987. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, John Bosco and Edward Moonis. Jeff is survived by two sisters, Charlene Moonis and Linda Bosco, both of Latrobe; nephew, and niece, Joseph Bosco and his wife, Stephanie, and Lori Ostroski; great-niece and nephews, Grace, Owen and John; and he is also survived by his faithful friend, Missy. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Corben Russell officiating. Interment is private. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.