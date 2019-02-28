Dr. Jeffrey J. Lawson, 48, of Zanesville, Ohio, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Genesis Hospital emergency room, Zanesville, after an eight-year courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 8, 1970, in Wilkinsburg, the son of James and Jeanne Lawson. He was the loving husband of Ashley Lothes Lawson. Jeffrey graduated from Norwin High School Class of 1988 as a National Merit scholar. He graduated from Washington and Jefferson College and earned his doctorate in 1996 from West Virginia University, with a degree in neuro-physiology. He did post doctorate work at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and the University of Pittsburgh. He was vice president of student affairs at Fairmont State University and director of the Caperton Center in West Virginia. Jeff was a super fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and loved music and fishing. In addition to his parents and his wife, he is survived by his father and-mother-in-law, Rick and Lois Lothes; sisters-in-law, Julie, Morgan and Ragan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services were held Saturday, Feb. 23, in Zanesville, Ohio. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 28, 2019