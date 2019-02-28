Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Jeffrey J. Lawson


1970 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Jeffrey J. Lawson Obituary
Dr. Jeffrey J. Lawson, 48, of Zanesville, Ohio, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Genesis Hospital emergency room, Zanesville, after an eight-year courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 8, 1970, in Wilkinsburg, the son of James and Jeanne Lawson. He was the loving husband of Ashley Lothes Lawson. Jeffrey graduated from Norwin High School Class of 1988 as a National Merit scholar. He graduated from Washington and Jefferson College and earned his doctorate in 1996 from West Virginia University, with a degree in neuro-physiology. He did post doctorate work at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and the University of Pittsburgh. He was vice president of student affairs at Fairmont State University and director of the Caperton Center in West Virginia. Jeff was a super fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and loved music and fishing. In addition to his parents and his wife, he is survived by his father and-mother-in-law, Rick and Lois Lothes; sisters-in-law, Julie, Morgan and Ragan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services were held Saturday, Feb. 23, in Zanesville, Ohio.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now