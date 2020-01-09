|
Jeffrey P. Blattner, 56, formerly of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was born April 6, 1963, in Murrysville, son of Ruth E. Anderson Blattner, of Murrysville, and the late George P. Blattner. Jeffrey was a member of Murrysville Alliance Church and also was an active member of Toastmasters International. Jeffrey worked as an accountant for Brncic Accounting and Tax Services. In addition to his mother, Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Andrea J. Blattner; three stepchildren, Ariana (Henry) Steeley, Timothy (Meredith) Goulding and Ashley (Tyler) Tatters-DeWalt; four stepgrandchildren; and a sister, Judith (Dave) Bowers. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Murrysville Alliance Church, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow at Murrysville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CORE Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 204 Sigma Drive, RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, in Jeffrey's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 9, 2020