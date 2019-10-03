|
Jeffrey Scott Maher passed away the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. His resume would tell you something different, but Jeffrey Scott Maher wasn't a college basketball coach. He was a mentor, adviser and role model. Basketball was simply his platform for teaching life--and living it to the fullest. Jeff was preceded in death by his father and master teacher in giving, William E. Maher; and his grandparents, William L. and Mary Alberta Maher, as well as Charles E. and Pauline A. Cowell. Jeff is survived by his loving and dedicated mother, Linda J. Maher; a brother, Mark W., of Louisville, Ky.; three sisters, Marci L., of Louisville, Ky., and Aimee J. and Kristen A., of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; the love of his life, Laura A. Maher, of Lewisburg, Pa.; three uncles, Charles E. (Carol) Cowell, Robert (Barbara) Cowell and Robert L. (Patty) Maher; two aunts, MaryEllen (Al) Rea and Lori Cowell (John Mazich); and cousins, Alexis, Alison, Charles, Douglas, Kiley, Merilee, Michelle, Patrick, Robert and their families.
If Jeff has touched your spirit in any way, please join us this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, as we celebrate a life well lived. Visitation with the family begins at 9 a.m.at St. Angela Merici Church in White Oak. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m.at the church. Interment will take place at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills. Burial arrangements were handled by WILLIAM H. CRAIG FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the family for a . www.whcraigfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2019