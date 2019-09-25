Home

Jeffrey S. Reese


1990 - 07
Jeffrey S. Reese Obituary
Jeffrey S. Reese, 29, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born July 9, 1990, in Latrobe, the son of Jeffrey and Leann (Moonis) Reese. Jeffrey worked for Import Export Tire and always enjoyed playing his guitar. In addition to his parents, he will be remembered and missed by his brother, Tyler J. Reese, of Latrobe; his sister, Madysen L. Reese and her boyfriend, Dillon; and his paternal grandmother, Anna R. Reese, of Greensburg. Jeffrey is also survived by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 25, 2019
