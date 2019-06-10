Jeffrey S. Wadsworth, 50, of White (Bullskin Township), died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 23, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Sandra "Sandy" Bell Wadsworth, of Scottdale, and the late Robert Glenn "Boo" Wadsworth. Jeff was a 1987 graduate of Connellsville High School and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed by UPS for more than 30 years. He was member of the Bullskin Township Fair Board, the Bridgeport Sportsmen Club and a member of Paradise United Methodist Church. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer L. Swink Wadsworth; his sister, Terri L. Pritts, of Mt. Pleasant, and her son and his nephew, Joshua Pritts and his fiancee Megan Allison, of Herminie; his father- and mother-in-law, James and Bonnie Swink, of Wooddale; sister-in-law, Lori Richter, of Wooddale; brother-in-law, James Swink and his wife Michele, of Acme; four nephews, Ryan and Jared Richter, Jacob Swink and Jesse Swink and his fiancee Kelsi Seman; and a niece, Jessica Richter. He is also survived by his pet dogs, Sam and Sally.

As per the wishes of Jeff, visitation and service will be private with interment in Green Ridge Memorial Park. All arrangements are under the direction of BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205; or to St. Jude Children's Research Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Jeffery S. Wadsworth. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 10, 2019