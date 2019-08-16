Home

Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Williams
Jeffrey S. Williams Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" S. Williams, 48, of the North Side, formerly of Belle Vernon, passed suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Grace (Weaver) Williams; loving companion of 17 years to Heather Tresize; and brother of Diane (Dennis) Koget, Sandy Roberts, Chuck, Don and Bob Williams. Jeff was like a father to Courtney Moore; Pap to Zionna and Zoie; son to Charlene Tresize; and brother of Rob (Mary Beth) Tresize; uncle of Justin, Amanda, Megan, Bobbie Jo, and Matt; and great-uncle of six. Jeff is survived by many friends and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave., across from AGH. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeff's name to the .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 16, 2019
