Jeffrey Thomas Shipley, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Jeffrey was a resident of the Countryview Home, part of Merakey/Allegheny Valley School, in Robinson Township. He previously resided with his parents in Greensburg and then North Huntingdon. Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Denise L. Shipley and Thomas Shipley of Sewickley; his sister and brother-in-law, Leanne and Timothy McLaughlin; and his nephew, Rory McLaughlin. He is also survived by his loving and skillful caregivers at Countryview, his fellow Countryview residents, and his aunts, uncles and cousins. Despite his disabilities, Jeffrey brought joy to those who knew and cared for him. He was a trouper who showed strength and grit, but had a gentle side. He displayed a subtle sense of humor and could be as stubborn as ever. He will be sorely missed. There will be no viewing, and a private memorial service. Arrangements are entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township. The family extends a very heartfelt thank-you to all who cared and supported Jeffrey at Merakey/Allegheny Valley School, Countryview, and at Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Countryview at Merakey/Allegheny Valley School, in loving memory of Jeffrey Shipley, 100 Countryview Drive, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.



