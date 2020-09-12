1/
Jeffrey T. Shipley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Thomas Shipley, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Jeffrey was a resident of the Countryview Home, part of Merakey/Allegheny Valley School, in Robinson Township. He previously resided with his parents in Greensburg and then North Huntingdon. Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Denise L. Shipley and Thomas Shipley of Sewickley; his sister and brother-in-law, Leanne and Timothy McLaughlin; and his nephew, Rory McLaughlin. He is also survived by his loving and skillful caregivers at Countryview, his fellow Countryview residents, and his aunts, uncles and cousins. Despite his disabilities, Jeffrey brought joy to those who knew and cared for him. He was a trouper who showed strength and grit, but had a gentle side. He displayed a subtle sense of humor and could be as stubborn as ever. He will be sorely missed. There will be no viewing, and a private memorial service. Arrangements are entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township. The family extends a very heartfelt thank-you to all who cared and supported Jeffrey at Merakey/Allegheny Valley School, Countryview, and at Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Countryview at Merakey/Allegheny Valley School, in loving memory of Jeffrey Shipley, 100 Countryview Drive, McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deborah Mccurdy
Coworker
September 11, 2020
Mr. & Mrs. Shipley, we are so sorry to hear about the loss of your son . We send our deepest sympathies and we will be praying for you and your family.
Ricky &Linda Kopetsky &Family
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved