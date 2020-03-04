Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Angela Merici Church
White Oak, PA
View Map

Jeffrey W. Hartung


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey W. Hartung Obituary
Jeffrey William Hartung, 74, of McKeesport, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. He was born July 7, 1945, in Pittsburgh and was the son of the late Robert and Louise Hartung. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a civil engineer for EADS Group. He was a member of St. Angela Merici Church in White Oak, Irwin VFW Post 718, and White Oak American Legion Post 701. Jeffrey was a veteran of the Air Force. Surviving are his wife, Karen Hartung; their three children, Justin Hartung (Amy), Ashley Hartung (Nathan) and Corey Rooney (Luke); grandchildren, Austin, Aiden, Ashton, Rylen, Luca, Thorin and Iyla; Jeffrey's children, Jeffrey (Rafaela), Gregory and Brad; grandchildren, Gabriel, Dylan, Evan, Alison, Alec, Ava, Andrew, William, Zachary and Alyssa; and siblings, Bob, Dave and Bill Hartung, Susan Dugan and Mame Mulherron. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Angela Merici Church, White Oak. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -