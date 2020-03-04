|
Jeffrey William Hartung, 74, of McKeesport, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. He was born July 7, 1945, in Pittsburgh and was the son of the late Robert and Louise Hartung. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a civil engineer for EADS Group. He was a member of St. Angela Merici Church in White Oak, Irwin VFW Post 718, and White Oak American Legion Post 701. Jeffrey was a veteran of the Air Force. Surviving are his wife, Karen Hartung; their three children, Justin Hartung (Amy), Ashley Hartung (Nathan) and Corey Rooney (Luke); grandchildren, Austin, Aiden, Ashton, Rylen, Luca, Thorin and Iyla; Jeffrey's children, Jeffrey (Rafaela), Gregory and Brad; grandchildren, Gabriel, Dylan, Evan, Alison, Alec, Ava, Andrew, William, Zachary and Alyssa; and siblings, Bob, Dave and Bill Hartung, Susan Dugan and Mame Mulherron. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Angela Merici Church, White Oak. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.