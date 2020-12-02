1/1
Jeffrey W. Ruffner
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
Jeffrey William Ruffner passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, with family at his side after a long battle with cancer. He was born July 25, 1964, in Wilkinsburg. Jeff was a baker by trade. He also did house painting with his uncle Ed, concrete work with his brother Chuckie Joseph, and remodeling with his brother Dwayne, and enjoyed fixing cars. Jeff was a Jack of all trades master of none but he felt he was. He had a strange sense of humor and some people thought he was serious most of the time. He said what he thought no matter what, even if people got mad, which they did a lot. He was crazy, funny, kind and loving. He leaves behind his mother, Phyllis (Galutzi) Ruffner, who he referred to as mommy even through his adult life; children, Jeffrey Wm. Jr. and Penny Marie Ruffner; grandchildren, Abel, Olivia, Kennedy and McKenzie; siblings, Grace Ann Whipkey (Jack), Dwayne Edward Ruffner (Shelly), Theresa Ruffner Innes (Dave), David Michael Ruffner (Teri), Eric Vincent Ruffner and Genny Marie Pugh (Rob). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded by his grandparents, Charles Joseph Galutzi and Grace Theresa Galutzi, his father, Charles William Ruffner, aunts and uncles, Tom and Gracie, brothers, Charles Joseph Ruffner and Steven Phillip Ruffner and also many other family members. Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400, where services will be held at noon Friday. CDC recommendations must be adhered to. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export. The Ruffner family would like to thank all doctors, nurses, medical staff, friends and families who went above and beyond to take care and help Jeff through the years. We appreciate each and every one of you. God bless you all for your selflessness towards our family. Jeff we may not always gotten along, we argue, fought, laugh a lot. But we were a family that loved each other. You will be missed but never forgotten. We love you Jeff, rest in peace. For directions to send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
DEC
4
Service
12:00 PM
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
You are and always be a great father and husband save me a sit up there with you love and miss you your wife kathy
Kathlee lantzy
Spouse
December 1, 2020
He sounds like a wonderful man. Prayers to his family ❤
Kathleen
