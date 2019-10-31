Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jemima Klingensmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jemima Klingensmith


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jemima Klingensmith Obituary
Jemima "Jemmy" Watson Klingensmith, 92, a longtime resident of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She was born July 11, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James G. and Emily Clark Watson. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a secretary for Chubb and Son Insurance for 26 years. Jemmy was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ in Greensburg. She had been a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans for 69 years, and was very proud to have been a past state president of the organization. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Paul Klingensmith; brother, Jack W. Watson; and sisters, Joetta Ruth Watson, Joyce Watson Long and Janice Watson Dunn. Jemima is survived by nieces and nephews, Robert Watson, Rebecca and Dennis Dunn, Sarah, Quint and Clint Long, Jackie Gelly, Patrick Watson and Deda Kreuzer; also by a number of great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews, all of whom made her happy and proud. The family would like to thank Jemima's dear friend Margaret Pons for her love and kindness over the years. Many thanks to the caring people at Nature Park Commons, where Jemima had recently been a resident.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Steven Craft officiating. Interment will be in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Reformed United Church of Christ, 312 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, the American Diabetes Association, or to a . For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jemima's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now