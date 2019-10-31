|
Jemima "Jemmy" Watson Klingensmith, 92, a longtime resident of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She was born July 11, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James G. and Emily Clark Watson. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a secretary for Chubb and Son Insurance for 26 years. Jemmy was a member of First Reformed United Church of Christ in Greensburg. She had been a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans for 69 years, and was very proud to have been a past state president of the organization. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Paul Klingensmith; brother, Jack W. Watson; and sisters, Joetta Ruth Watson, Joyce Watson Long and Janice Watson Dunn. Jemima is survived by nieces and nephews, Robert Watson, Rebecca and Dennis Dunn, Sarah, Quint and Clint Long, Jackie Gelly, Patrick Watson and Deda Kreuzer; also by a number of great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews, all of whom made her happy and proud. The family would like to thank Jemima's dear friend Margaret Pons for her love and kindness over the years. Many thanks to the caring people at Nature Park Commons, where Jemima had recently been a resident.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Steven Craft officiating. Interment will be in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Reformed United Church of Christ, 312 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, the American Diabetes Association, or to a . For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019